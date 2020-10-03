1/1
Paul W. Sasse
1929 - 2020
Paul W. Sasse Our beloved, Paul W. Sasse was born in San Francisco on May 20, 1929. He lived his whole life in San Rafael. He graduated in 1947 from San Rafael High School. Early on his career was in the body and fender trade. He became a firefighter in March 1954 and retired as Captain of the San Rafael Fire Department in December 1983. He enjoyed his job as a first responder. Paul liked scuba diving, riding motorcycles, waterskiing and golf. He started soaring in 1968 and he made his silver, gold and diamond badges in that sport. Paul LOVED flying his glider. He made several long distance flights (over 400 miles at times) in California and Nevada. It was a joint effort as Yvonne was his crew. They enjoyed the glider community and the social nature of the sport. Paul flew gliders and had his private pilot's license for over 30 years. Paul and Yvonne celebrated 70 years of marriage on September 9, 2020. They both enjoyed the drive-by celebration with family, many friends and neighbors, even a San Rafael Fire Department fire truck and a San Rafael Police squad car, followed by a family dinner. Paul belonged to several clubs, Club Italia, SIRS Branch 22 and SIRenaders. Paul loved to sing and had an excellent voice. He even sang at the rest home he once resided in. Paul is survived by his wife Yvonne; son James Sasse (wife Judi) and daughter Suzette Norris (husband Dave); granddaughters Stefani (Norris) Krausch (husband Jasen) and Sarah Sasse; grandson David (Bud) Norris, veteran MLB pitcher (wife Hayley); great-grandchildren Cameron Mullnix, Dylen and Demi Krausch; niece Terry Ann Brazil and nephew John Brazil (wife Cathy). He was preceded in death by father John Henry Sasse; mother Sofie Talli; brother John Sasse; and sisters Harriet Nelson, Florence Nichols and Sofie Brazil. He will be cremated at Chapel of the Hills with a small service of immediate family. The family plans to have a larger memorial in the future. If you wish, donations may be made to Hospice by the Bay or to your favorite charity.

Published in Marin Independent Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
