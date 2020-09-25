Paula W. Little March 14, 1943-Aug. 9, 2020 Beloved friend, neighbor, teacher and mentor, passed away on August 9, 2020 in the home she loved, atop the Tiburon Hills. Paula was known for her never-ending generosity, quiet philanthropy and compassion as well as her unique ability to find great humor even in her darkest hours. She loved tending to her beautiful garden where she nurtured each rose bush and orchid as if each were her "children". She encouraged all but the occasional family of gophers to visit her magical carpet of flowers. Her needlepointing skills were legendary. She loved creating special pillows with a personal phrase for each friend...always thoughtful, many times humorous. Paula loved to play the piano while singing aloud one of her many favorite oldies but goodies. Her immense collection of vintage sheet music reflected her great love for the musical theater. As one walked down her front stairs, there was always the sound of flowing water emanating from her beloved fountains accompanied by the strains of her favorite music of the hour. Paula was a native of Los Angeles. After graduating from Mills College in Education, she went on to become a multi-award winning teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District. In 1983, in large part due to her great success as a teacher, she was appointed Principal of Topanga Elementary School where she was beloved by students and parents alike. In recognition of her great successes within the community she was honored with the prestigious Topanga Citizen of the Year award in 1986. In 1988, Paula married Ed Little, a longtime friend of her family who resided in Tiburon, California. As a couple, Paula and Ed quickly became a fixture in the community. After the death of Ed, whom she lovingly referred to as "Eddie," Paula continued to volunteer at the Marin Dialysis Center, where Eddie had been treated. Paula was always passionate about furthering medical science and generously donated to many medical organizations. In 2013, Paula began her personal sponsorship of the "Hanging Basket" campaign which provides the beautiful hanging baskets that greet people as they drive along Tiburon Boulevard. Paula's life was filled with riches. Not of the material nature, but rather the love of life and all it has to offer. She epitomized the credo "a life well-lived." She will be dearly missed by so many who loved her. We take heart knowing that she and her beloved Eddie are hosting yet another fabulous party, but this time from above. As she would say, "Honey...you have that one right"!



