Pauline Scott Age 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 in Marin County, California. Pauline was the fourth of six children born to James and Ann O'Doherty. She was born on June 29, 1931 in Dundalk, Ireland and moved to California to live with her sister Catherine (Rene) on Nob Hill in San Francisco in the mid 1950's. It was there that she met Frank Scott, an English gentleman from Yorkshire. They married in 1959 and moved to Sausalito, and then to Mill Valley where they lived together for the next 57 years. Pauline was an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish in Mill Valley, as well as a volunteer at the Legion of Honor in San Francisco. She loved to knit and cook, but most of all she loved to tell stories and entertain people. She is survived by husband Frank, daughter Anastasia, daughter Mary and her husband Ian, son Peter and his wife Silvia, son Patrick and his wife Susan, and her beloved grandchildren, Isabella, Georgia and Marcello in California and Katie, Lottie, Thomas and Nicholas in London. She is also survived by her sisters Rene, Ann and her husband Colman, nieces Ann, Maria and Sophie, and nephews John, Brian, Gavin and Neil. A mass celebrating Pauline's life will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 3 Oakdale Avenue, Mill Valley at 12:00 on May 3rd. There will be a reception at O'Brian Hall after mass. Donations may be made to the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 17, 2019