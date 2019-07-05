Home

Pavel (Paul) Novotny

Pavel (Paul) Novotny Obituary
Pavel Novotny Pavel (Paul) passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019. He was born in Prague, Czech Republic on March 29, 1930. He emigrated to Australia, Brazil and Los Angeles, where he met and married his wife Leticia. They have been together for 51 years and had lived in the Bel Marin Keys since 1978. He graduated with a BS in Chemistry at Cal State Los Angeles and worked for Chevron (COFRC) in La Habra and Richmond for 30 years. He was an avid swimmer, loved classical music, a loyal, caring and loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by wife Leticia; daughter Theresa; son Peter (Michelle); and grandchildren Pavel, Danna, Calista and Selene. We love and greatly Miss you Darl, Tat, and Deda. The Funeral service will be held at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Marin Hospice by the Bay.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from July 5 to July 7, 2019
