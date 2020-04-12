|
Peggy (Margaret) Patrick Peggy (Margaret) Patrick passed away peacefully at her home in Petaluma, CA on Monday, April 6, 2020, taking her last breath with her three sons and husband by her side. Peggy was born March 9, 1951 in New Jersey and lived across Canada with her family before settling in Corte Madera, CA. She graduated from Redwood High School and the College of Marin nursing program. While attending nursing school, Peggy began working at Marin General Hospital as a unit clerk. Upon graduating nursing school, she was hired as a nurse and continued working in the cardiac unit. Cardiology was her calling, which was recognized by Marin Cardiologist doctors who recruited her to help research, organize, and run the Cardiac Rehab Center of Marin. Stricken with a brain tumor in 1995 and given less than a year to live, Peggy said, "No, I have children to raise, I want to see them graduate high school, get married and have grandchildren." After the brain surgery, chemo and radiation, she was unable to work. Peggy's enormous determination and strength gave the family an extra 25 years full of her favorite things: family, camping and trips to Kauai. Eventually, two strokes disabled her, but in no way interfered with her drive to be with her family. Peggy was beyond a caring person and per her wishes, she was cared for at home by her family. Peggy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Michael; sons: Mike Jr. (Amanda), Sean (Mari) and Ryan (Taqui); grandchildren: Reagan and Isabella; and brother Richard Shelden. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 12, 2020