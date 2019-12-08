|
|
Penelope Ann Gerbode Penelope "Penny" Ann Gerbode (b. Penelope Ann Forman), 72, of Napa, CA passed away suddenly on Monday, September 30th, 2019 in her home. Penny had recently relocated to Napa from Kentfield, CA. Penny was born October 24, 1946 in Bombay, India to George Roger Gilpin Forman and Joan Myrtle Forman (Tuck) while Penny's father was serving in the British Navy. After a long & winding journey, Penny and her brother Philip were adopted by Frank and Martha Gerbode (Alexander) of San Francisco in 1953. Two new siblings greeted her; a sister, Maryanna, and brother, Frank. Penny attended Sarah Dix Hamlin School for Girls in San Francisco & graduated in 1962. She attended The Happy Valley School in Ojai, CA for most of high school. She completed high school at Brilliant Mont, Switzerland. She attended University of Michigan & Heald Business College. She received her Associates degree from Foothill College. Penny moved to Tiburon in 1972 where she met her husband, Steven English Hopper. They were married in 1974 & moved to Kentfield where their son Ian was born in 1975. Their son Kevin was born in 1979. Penelope married Thomas Christian "Chris" Jay in February 1982. On June 11, 1993 Penny and Chris adopted their son Matthew. In 2009, Penny married her childhood sweetheart, Ian McKendry of North Carlton, Australia. Penny proudly served on various boards at The Sempervirens Fund, Marin Country Day School, and Marin Academy. Like her mother Martha, she was a life-long philanthropist. She was also involved with Marin Agricultural Land Trust, The Trust for Public Land, NRDC, Bread & Roses, Hawaiian Mission Children's Fund and many more. Penny will be remembered for her love of her family in the U.S and U.K, her fierce love of her children & grandchildren & her commitment to her philanthropic pursuits. Throughout her life, Penny enjoyed traveling, gardening and she was devoted to her Welsh Corgis. She loved the SF Giants & was a season ticket holder for much of her adult life. Penny is survived by her former spouses, Thomas Christian Jay and Ian McKendry. Siblings: Maryanna Stockholm, Frank Albert Gerbode, and Philip Gerbode. Children: Ian and Kevin Hopper, Matthew Jay, Suzanne and Peter Jay, Mikael "Selle" Rudholm Roos, and Callum McKendry. Grandchildren: Kai and Olivia Hopper, Marta and Aston Roos. Penny was one of a kind. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at the Marin Art & Garden Center on May 3rd, 2020, please contact [email protected] for info. Penny's ashes will be spread at a later date in Maui, HI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Penny's memory to the Marin Agricultural Land Trust.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 8, 2019