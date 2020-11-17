Perry Bernard Biestman Perry Bernard Biestman of Sausalito, CA passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 92. Perry was born to August Crance and Carlotta Hiatt Biestman in Woodland, CA and was their only child. A fourth-generation Californian, he grew up in Woodland, Berkeley, Kirkville, CA and Seattle, WA. His pioneer ancestors arrived in California in 1857, outfitted with 14 yoke of oxen, having made the quickest trip across the plains ever known, up to that time. They later homesteaded and became established in the ranching and automotive business in Sutter County, CA. While on a ski trip to Tahoe City, he met Margot Sinton Biestman, his wife of 68 years. Together, they shared their passions and love for family, friends, country walks, international travel, food, wine, painting, nature and dogs. Upon graduating with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California at Berkeley, Perry's career took him from wholesale furniture distribution to serving as Treasurer for San Francisco-based D. N. & E. Walter and Co. He began his career as a wealth manager in 1968 and served his friends and clients in the San Francisco offices of J. Barth & Co., Dean Witter Reynolds, then finally as a Senior Vice President at Morgan Stanley. Shortly after his retirement, he took pride in his brief movie career in the film "Bottle Shock," driving his beloved red Citroen through the Sonoma Valley. He was a resident of Sausalito, CA for 66 years. He was a life and business mentor to many; radiating his deeply held values of integrity, family, education, and adventure. His passions included hiking a favorite trail, a day at Hamoa Beach and the occasional chocolate milkshake or Mai Tai. Perry is survived by his wife, Margot; sons John (Jan) of Bend, OR; Mark (Karen) of Diablo, CA; and daughter Annie Caro of Sonoma, CA; grandchildren Ross, Jennifer, Jeffrey and Robert; great-grandchildren Parker, Levi and Koa; and members of his extended ohana: Pat, Nick, Kate, Ben, Emily, Phoebe, Penny and Archer. The Biestman family expresses gratitude to each of the supportive, helping hands and friends who were lovingly present during Perry's last years. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Hana Community Endowment Fund: https://www.hanaaloha.org/
. A Hui Hou.