Peter Alexander (Alex) Helldoerfer

Peter Alexander (Alex) Helldoerfer Obituary
Peter Alexander Helldoerfer (Alex) Passed away peacefully at Marin General Hospital on Saturday June 1st. Alex was hit by a drunk driver on Thursday evening on Diablo Blvd in Novato. Alex was an amazing young man - talented and creative in music and writing, passionate about politics, humanity and the inequities in the world. He loved poetry, film and was a defender of people from all walks of life. And a great lover of dogs. He was an original thinker and a free spirit. Alex lived in Novato his entire life with the exception of the years he spent in San Francisco at the University of San Francisco. Alex is survived by his mother Kathleen Freitag and father Peter Hell-doerfer, both of Novato, and his many aunts, uncles and cousins from his large extended family. A celebration of Alex's life will be held on Friday, June 7th from 4:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home, 650 Bugeia Lane, Novato, CA. Donations in Alex's memory may be made to Homeward Bound in Novato.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 5, 2019
