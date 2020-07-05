Peter Allen Smith Honorable Peter Allen Smith of Kentfield passed peacefully on June 20, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born April 21, 1925 in San Mateo, and raised in Sausalito by his mom, Amelie Lyons Smith. He attended St. Ignatius High in San Francisco, graduating in 1943. He served in the Marine Corps during World War II, attended the University of San Francisco and graduated from USF Law School in 1951. He married Mary Lou Sullivan of San Francisco on September 2, 1950. They raised seven children - Marguerite Sweeney, Amelie Keane, Peter A. Smith, Jr., M.J. Mahoney, Beth Hossfeld, Anne Marie Smith and Maureen Smith - and were married over 64 years, until Mom died in 2015. Their legacy includes 53 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dad meant so much to so many - as father, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, friend, tennis partner, community leader, and judge. He had a kindness and a joie de vivre that was contagious. He practiced law from 1951 until 1965, with Haley, Thomas and Buresh, and then with Smith, Truett, Durham and Conn. He served as the Marin County Public Defender and the first city attorney of Tiburon. He led numerous professional, political, nonprofit and civic organizations. In 1965 he was appointed to the Municipal Court, followed by election to the Marin Superior Court in 1979, where he served until retiring in 1991. After retirement, he continued for years to accept assignments to the Superior Court throughout the state. As a judge, he was known for his compassion. He was a smart but humble man. The law was only one of Dad's passions. There was also tennis, hiking the Sierra Buttes and popcorn. But his greatest passions were his family and friends. Dad's greatest gift was his enormous love of people. He smiled at everyone and wanted to know you and had jokes with you. He had a centrist political leaning, while Mom moved to the far left. Dad had many pet phrases that we loved to hear including, "Every day is a gift. That's why they call it the present," and "You're the greatest, the finest and the best!" Life never stood still for Dad, and he tried to outrun the end for a long time. He died on the summer solstice, at dawn on the day of most light. He was our friend, he loved our families, he helped and supported and encouraged all of us. We watched him tend to many friends in their own later stages of life or illness. He visited friends weekly, and attended daily Mass. Above all, he was as human as can be, and in these past few years, he shared his vulnerability with us. He will be very missed. Dad, we wish you Oceans of Love. Private burial took place on June 24. No other services are planned at this time. For those who wish to make a contribution in Dad's name, the family asks for donations to Allies of the Black Community, led by Dad's granddaughter Shannon Mahoney. Please visit alliesoftheblackcommunity.com
.