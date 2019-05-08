|
Peter Fulchiron Peter Fulchiron, born February 6, 1946 passed away after a battle with Neuroendocrine Cancer on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:55 a.m. in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 73. Peter fought bravely and kept his ongoing positive spirit these past 2 1/2 years. Peter is survived by his wife Cindy of Novato; daughter and son-in-law Yvonne and Brian Schmidt (Menlo Park, CA); son and daughter-in-law Richard and Diana Fulchiron (London, UK); and Cory Fulchiron (Petaluma, CA). Peter treasured his four grandchildren and his special relationship with each of them: Margaux Rose, Charles Peter, Alexander Peter and Colleen. Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Jeannette Fulchiron of Closter, NJ. Peter is the youngest of four older siblings: Yvonne Fulchiron (Leonardo, NJ), Jeannette Trygar (Leland, NC), John Fulchiron and his wife Kathy (Lexington Park, MD) and Richard Fulchiron, who is Peter's twin, and his wife Marlea (Berea, OH). Peter loved time with his family and community involvement. Peter grew up in Closter, New Jersey and has called Novato home for the past 46 years. Peter and Cindy have been together over 50 years. Over the years Peter has led an active life playing tennis, coaching soccer teams, playing baseball/games with his grandchildren, a love of cooking, especially Thanksgiving dinner, and hiking or running Mt. Burdell. Peter had a love of dogs, especially samoyeds, planting his yearly vegetable garden and was competitive about having a fruitful vegetable crop. Most of his life's decisions were based on his deep Catholic faith. The Marine Corps helped to shape Peter's life at a young age. At 21 years old Peter realized what a privilege it was to be an American living in the United States. The Marine Corps taught him that discipline, determination, honor and hard work are the tenets for a successful life. Peter was in the insurance business his entire career entering the business in 1968. He sold the Peter Fulchiron Insurance Agency and his affiliation with a large multi-line insurance company in November 2013. Peter owned the agency for almost 40 years and sold most lines of insurance Life, Annuities, Long Term Care, Commercial Auto and personal lines for Auto and Property Insurance. Peter and Cindy worked together for 30 years. Peter's wide range of interests were spread across a number of community activities, especially involvement with the Novato Rotary Club, State and National Insurance Associations/PACs and the Local Community Hospital. Peter was a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) and the Society of Financial Service Professionals and a past president of NAIFA-California. Peter was the Past National Chairman of APIC, IFAPAC and NAIFA Government Relations Committee. He was the 1985 recipient of the NAIFA-Marin Carroll Walker Service award and the 2001 NAIFA-California Distinguished Service award. Peter received his CLU designation (Chartered Life Underwriter) from the American College in 1984 and CAP designation (Certified Advisor in Philanthropy) in 2015 and The American College, RICP designation (Retirement Income Certified Professional) in 2016. The college specializes in professional education in financial sciences. Peter was Past Chair of the NCH Board, Past Chair of the Novato Community Hospital Foundation Board & Marin Community Health Board and Past Vice-Chair of the Sutter Health West Bay Regional Board. He also served as the Past President of the Rotary Club of Novato. Peter was the Past Chairperson of Nova-Ro Corporation (affordable Senior Housing) as well as Past President Rotary Club of Novato Endowment. Peter was a Vietnam veteran and served 3 years, 11 months and 28 days in the U.S. Marine Corps, entering the Marine Corps in August of 1963 at the age of 17 after graduating from high school. Peter had Basic training at Parris Island, SC and graduated Private First Class (PFC) one of nine out of 80 in the class in November 1963. After ITR Peter was assigned to Camp Lejeune, NC and his MOS was a cook. Peter was stationed at Camp Lejeune for the next two and a half years with TAD at Parris Island, SC and Quantico, VA, Camp Upshur. Peter Attended advanced cook school for twelve weeks at Camp Geiger, NC in October of 1965. When Peter reported back to his unit he had orders for Vietnam and cooked sparingly for the remainder of his tour in the Marine Corps. He arrived in Vietnam in April 1966 and was stationed with the 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division. Peter's unit was stationed at Dong Ha and continued moving north. Peter left Vietnam in May 1967 from the DMZ at the North Vietnam border. Peter was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps on August 11, 1967, at the rank of Sergeant E-5. Please join us in celebrating the life of Peter Fulchiron at his funeral mass on Thursday, May 9 at 11a.m. at St. Isabella's Church at 1 Trinity Way in San Rafael, CA 94903. Please join us following the mass at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home at 65 Bugeia Lane, Novato, CA 94945. Please consider donating to the following charities which Peter has selected: Hospice by the Bay, https://hospicebythebay.org; Marine Corps, https://ourmission.marinesmemorial.org; Novato Community Hospital Foundation, https://sutterhealth.donordrive.com; Novato Rotary Club Endowment, https://novatorotary.org; Stanford Cancer Center, http://med.stanford.edu/cancer/about/help/make-a-gift.html.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 8, 2019