Peter Anthony Giacotto 1922 - 2019 Peter ("Pete") Giacotto, 96 of Corte Madera passed away peacefully in his home on February 5th surrounded by family. He was born to Candido and Margherita Giacotto of Turin, Italy in Pittsburg, CA on March 10, 1922. Pete grew up in San Francisco on Petrero Hill and often spoke of memories such as watching the building of the Golden Gate Bridge, and hiking Mt. Tamalpais as a young Boy Scout. He was an energetic teenager who liked to build and race cars. Pete accomplished a faithful tour of duty in World War II where he served as a tank sergeant under General Patton and bravely fought on the beaches of Normandy at the end of the war. He is survived by Iris Bahr whom he met at a USO dance. This was an activity Pete and Iris carried on throughout most of his life; attending many "Big Band" dances at the Lion's Club, St. Patrick's and the infamous Rose Bowl dances in Larkspur. They married on June 12, 1948 in San Francisco and settled in Marin County, celebrating 70 years of marriage. He is also survived by his three children: Vicki Hilger, Pamela Hooper, Perry Giacotto, and his wife Rosemary. Pete was a respected mechanic and had many wonderful and dedicated customers. He was a manager at the old Flying A gas station, and then became a proprietor of Pete's Shell Station located on Tamalpais Dr. in Corte Madera from 1963 to 1977. After he sold his business, he worked for the Marin County School District in the Shipping/Receiving department where he retired in 1992 at the age of 70. Peter served his community as a volunteer fireman throughout the 60's and 70's; and was known to all that knew him as generous, and always happy to help someone in need. During his retirement years, he was a member of the Rod and Gun Club; a favorite pastime of Pete's was socializing and laughing with others. At 80 years old he adopted the hobby of bike riding, and enjoyed meeting new people throughout Corte Madera and Larkspur and neighboring towns. Pete would say his greatest accomplishment was his progeny. He loved his family dearly and was affectionally referred to as "Papa Pete." He is survived by his grandchildren: Toni Rivera, Elizabeth Roary, Nicole Hilger, Justin Giacotto, Zachary, Alyse and Sophia Hooper; his great-grandchildren: Kyle Trosky, John Rivera, McKayla Roary, Quinn Crump, and Marley Rodriquez; and finally his great-great-grandchildren: Savannah, Victoria, and Charlie Trosky and Jason Verrett, Jr. Pete will be memorialized later this year at a family reunion. If you would like to remember Pete with a gift, we ask that you donate to Continuum Hospice, 5401 Old Redwood Hwy Ste#110, Petaluma, CA 94954. The family is so grateful to this organization for their loving devotion to Pete in his last few months of life. Goodbye Papa Pete, until we meet again.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 24, 2019