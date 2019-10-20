|
Peter J. Gallagher A 4th generation San Francisco native and 50-year resident of San Rafael, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the age of 73, from complications of Parkinson's disease. A graduate of Saint Ignatius High School in San Francisco Peter received a B.A. degree from the University of Santa Clara. After graduation Peter moved to San Rafael where he became an avid runner, competing in marathon races. He worked in a number of fields from oil surveying, to shipping, to garden maintenance all the while pursuing his passion for drawing. He was a skilled and witty cartoonist. His droll sense of humor was evident in everything he did. Peter was pre-deceased by his brothers Stephen and Dennis. "Uncle" Pete is survived by his siblings, Patricia and Christine Gallagher of Oakland, CA, Michael Gallagher of McKinleyville, CA, his nephews Brendan, Gavin and Chris Jones, his nieces Heather Quinn, Tricia Gallagher-Guertson, Adrienne Schell and Lindsay Haskell; and by his grandnephews Riccardo Jones, Davide Jones, Ryan Quinn, Casey Quinn, Sam Shoemate, Greg Shoemate, Alex Schell, and his grandnieces Valeria Jones, Adelaide Shoemate and Molly Schell. Peter was very fond of Diet Coke and chocolate. So, in his memory, go for it!
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 20, 2019