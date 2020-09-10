1/1
Peter J. Valconesi
1941 - 2020
Peter J. Valconesi Pete was born in San Rafael on December 4, 1941. Growing up, he worked on his parents' dairy ranches in Stinson Beach, Bolinas (Now the Audubon Canyon Ranch), and The Cheda Ranch. Starting at a young age, he loved to fish the waters and hunt the lands of West Marin. In his early twenties, he started driving trucks for Toby's Trucking - a job that he loved. In 1967, he began his career at Marin County Fire - another job he truly loved. He spent his entire career at Point Reyes Station. He was there so long that he became known as "The Mayor" by his fellow firefighters and friends. The highlight of his career came one night in the late 80's when there was a fire in the basement of the local bar in the middle of town. According to Deputy Fire Chief Jim Selfridge, "Had Captain Valconesi not been there and known about an old coal chute to gain access, the entire building would have most likely burned, taking the majority of the town with it. He led his troops down into the abyss and after a hard fought battle, contained the fire to just one building." His fishing career began when he started heading north with Marty Medin to fish the Smith River. There, he met Frank Bertaina, owner of Fishing International, a travel agency that catered to anglers. His first international trip was to Costa Rica in 1975. He was hooked! He became a scout for new destinations and became a group leader for many trips in his lifetime. He traveled the world chasing many different species of fish. On 8.8.88, he kissed F.I.'s office manager, Dana. They were together for 32 years. In 1990, they opened West Marin Travel and continued their love of travel. In recent years, he thoroughly enjoyed their annual cruises. His favorite trips were the annual hunting trips to Colorado. He was proud to be The President of Ashee Outfitters, founded by his son, Pete. First stop was to visit Julie and her family, then off to the hunt! After an evening of watching a slideshow of his favorite fishing adventures, he gently slipped away on Thursday, August 27th. An extraordinary life and death for an extraordinary man. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Valconesi and Rita Valconesi-Giacomini; brother Ray "Babe" Valconesi; step-father Waldo Giacomini; and step-brother Rich Giacomini. He is survived by his wife, Dana; children Peter (Heather) Valconesi and Julie (Jim) Voss; grandchildren Jarrid Vasquez, Raelyn and Hunter Valconesi, and Eddie and Ryan Voss; step-brothers Bob and David Giacomini; and step-sister Jeanette Giacomini; in-laws Bill and Barbara Franke; and godchildren Valerie Santos, Terri Sproul, Tracey Truttman and Mikey Durkee. He also leaves many friends and family members too numerous to count. A very special thank you to Trina Solak and Terri Medin Sproul for all of their support throughout the years. There will be no services until we can give this amazing man the send-off he deserves. Donations to your favorite charity.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
September 9, 2020
Was a great man . I remember him so much as a child he used to tie fishing flies at point Reyes fire station. Also when they tied the bathroom door shut and Pete couldn't get out . I was also lucky to have had the chance to be a seasonal firefighter under Pete as my Captain. God bless you Pete
Michael Maendle
Friend
September 9, 2020
Pete was a friend and buddy. He really enjoyed life and always had a big smile on his face. We will always remember the good times we had. Prayers and Best Wishes to Dana and family. Rich and Joyce Clapp
September 9, 2020
Rich Clapp
Coworker
September 9, 2020
Pete was a great guy, always had a smile. Always enjoyed my visits at the fire house
and our golf outings at Carson City. He will be surely missed
My heart goes out to the family.
Ed DeCarli
Ed DeCarli
Friend
September 8, 2020
I only met Pete a few times when my late husband, Danny Caletti, worked with him at Toby’s. My. Husband really liked Pete and I understood why after I met him. God speed ❤
Betty Caletti
Friend
September 8, 2020
Marin County Lost a Great Man; when Pete Passed Away!
Dan Gallagheer
September 8, 2020
Sending our condolences to his family.
He was a wonderful man and will be missed by many..
God speed to him....
Alex and Nancy Crivelli
Alex and Nancy Crivelli
Friend
September 8, 2020
A wonderful guy now with the many other good guys who welcomed him. My deepest sympathy to Dana and his family!
Genevieve Johnson
Friend
September 8, 2020
We will miss our dear friend every day. Pete was an inspiration for living your life to the fullest. Our love to all of his family.
Stan and Janet Truttman
