Peter Joseph Monahan, III April 3, 1935 - September 20, 2020 Peter Joseph Monahan III reached the last page of his book on September 20, 2020. He died peacefully, surrounded by family, in the home where he had lived since childhood. A fourth-generation Californian, Peter was born in San Francisco and moved to San Anselmo shortly after his first birthday. As a child, he fished for steelhead in San Anselmo creek, and spent summers on his aunt's farm in Humboldt County, where he loved to fish and watch passing trains. He graduated from Marin Catholic High School (1953) and the University of San Francisco (1957), then was drafted into the Army, where his experiences in postwar Korea shaped his lifelong pacifism and contempt for bureaucracy. In 1969 he married the love of his life, Donna, with whom he raised four children. He was a dedicated family man. A strong believer in the power of the written word, he taught English at Drake High School for over 30 years. Many of his former students fondly remember his satire class and his passion for film. He edited two anthologies, The Comic Vision (1971) and America in Literature: The West (1979). For a brief, happy year, he was the school librarian, and got to recommend books and movies to his heart's content. He embodied Chaucer's line from The Canterbury Tales: "And gladly would he learn, and gladly teach." He believed in critical thinking and democracy, and underneath his fierce derision of political theatrics and commercial exploitation, maintained a steady hope in human decency. His career as a teacher left summers free to pursue his lifelong love of the outdoors in general and fishing, in particular. He camped and fished all over the Western States - he and his wife spent their honeymoon backpacking - before settling on Trout Lake, WA as a base for fishing the White Salmon, Klickitat, and Columbia Rivers and hiking in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. He happily spent many hours foraging in the woods for huckleberries, chanterelles, and boletes. He was also a gardener and an apple connoisseur, cultivating over two dozen antique varieties in his backyard. Reflecting on his life, Peter counted himself blessed to have had a wonderful family and sharp, committed colleagues. His children are grateful for the decades of love and stability emanating from the house on Richmond Road, for the world-class education they received at the dinner table, and for the ability to wield humor as both sword and shield. They intend to follow his advice to "keep learning, laugh often, and stay close to rivers." Peter is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna; his children: Peter, Jennifer, Jonathan and Katherine; his six grandchildren; and his sisters Maureen Waegner and Kathleen Cleary. He goes to join his brothers Paul and Michael, who have been waiting to show him all the best fishing holes in the Hereafter. In lieu of flowers, please vote Democrat.



