1/1
Peter Sebastian Fuetsch
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Sebastian Fuetsch 1/21/1956 - 8/28/2020 Peter was born in Sausalito. He was the oldest of four children born to Gertrude and Frank Fuetsch, growing up in an extended family of many aunts, uncles and cousins. Peter was happiest in nature, enjoying: riding his motorcycle in the hills of Marin County, surfing in Bolinas, hunting and fishing all over the Bay Area, and barbecuing with friends. He is survived by his three siblings: Anthony Fuetsch, Franz Fuetsch, and Kathryn Strietmann, in addition to five nieces and one nephew.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved