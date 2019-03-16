|
Philip (Phil) Andrew Swieconek Oct. 26, 1963 Mar. 9, 2019 On Saturday, March 9, 2019, at age 55, Phil Swieconek passed away suddenly at his home in Santa Barbara of aortic aneurysm. He is survived by his wife, Kirsten Swieconek, and son, Kyle (14), of Santa Barbara, his parents, Dr. John and Marilyn Swieconek of Lucas Valley, his sister, Susan Audrey of Petaluma, his brother Paul Swieconek of Petaluma, his nephew Daniel Carmody of Rohnert Park, his niece Anna Carvalho of Terra Linda, father-in-law Jim Towles and mother-in-law Shari Towles, and brother-in-laws Tyson and Tim Towles and families. He was born in Los Angeles but grew up in Lucas Valley. He attended Dixie Grade School, Miller Creek Middle School, and Terra Linda High School. He graduated from Santa Barbara City College and majored in business. All through his school years, he excelled in sports, playing basketball and baseball, a passion he passed on to his son. After college, he settled in Santa Barbara, where he met his wife. For the past 21 years, he worked for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation as an accountant. Phil loved the beach and would rise when it was still dark each morning to take a 6-mile walk to the coast before starting work. He enjoyed growing an annual vegetable garden and had the opportunity to do quite a bit of traveling with his family in recent years. He was a loving father and husband, and spent much of his weekend time taking his son to participate in sporting events, and coaching and cheering him on. Phil had a mischievous and playful side. Childhood family photographs caught him making funny faces and hand movements while others stood at attention. He was also the kind of person who would selflessly chip in to help out whenever needed. His family and friends felt loved and cared about by him. He was a tall, big-framed man with a huge heart, and with so much more left to give. He will be greatly missed. A burial service will be held in Santa Barbara, and a memorial service will be held at St. Isabella's Parish in Terra Linda at a later date.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 16, 2019