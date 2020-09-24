Philip D. Harriman, PhD Phil died of natural causes, peacefully in his sleep, on September 3rd, 2020 at age 82 years. Phil was born November 24, 1937 to Luciel Muller and Theodore Darling Harriman in Marin County, and raised in Corte Madera and Larkspur, where he played French Horn, and exhibited an enduring curiosity and passion for further knowledge. He graduated from Drake High School in San Anselmo in 1955. Phil attended Caltech, majoring in Physics, married Jenny Flack between their graduations at Caltech and Pomona College, and went on to obtain a PhD in Biophysics from UC Berkeley in 1964. He did post doctorate work in Microbiology at University of Cologne, Germany. Phil conducted research in genetics and virology at the Pasteur Institute in France and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory before joining the faculty of Duke University School of Medicine. Phil worked for more than 25 years at the National Science Foundation in Washington D.C., serving as NSF's Program Director of Genetics and on the White House Ethics and Genetics Committee. He traveled extensively, his favorite location was to Antarctica, where he joined an NSF project conducting research into microbial life in extreme environments at the McMurdo Research Base in 2000. Retiring to Sonoma County in 2001, the Harrimans became active members of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Rosa; and Phil joined the Sonoma State University's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), serving as an adjunct faculty member and board member. He co-founded the North Bay Science Café. He approached every new endeavor with a "beginner's mind," starting his Aikido training in his early 70s, earning a Black Belt at age 80. He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Jenny; son Marc Harriman and grandson Paul Harriman; sister Lynn Moody; brother-in-law Henry Moody; nephew Myles Moody; niece Erica Moody; aunt Beverly Estes; and many caring cousins. Phil's humble presence will be greatly missed and kindnesses fondly remembered by his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held in the future.



