Philip Foster Brown, III November 4, 1949 November 16, 2019 How we die does not have the power to determine the value and meaning of our lives. What matters is not how we die, but how we lived. Philip Foster Brown III had his life ended on November 16, 2018. He was ambushed and killed outside his home on the island of Roatan, Honduras. He had been living on Roatan for the past 15 years involved in real estate development on the island and in community service. Phil, known as Flipper or Flip, was the first born son of Philip Foster Brown, Jr. and Dorothy Jane Brown (nee Broy) of Ross. He was a 4th generation Californian; attended Ross Grammar School and Eckstein Middle School in Seattle, Washington; attended Redwood High School for his freshman and sophomore years and graduated from the Menlo Boys School in Menlo Park, and he is as an honorable member of Redwood's class of "67. Phil graduated from the University of California, Santa Cruz with a degree in Human Impact on Society, in 1973. Phil's college years began his journey to find a deeper sense of strength, testing his spiritual and physical will, exploring different religions and living in challenging environments. He gravitated to the School of Natural Science in Santa Cruz, a school based on Spirituality and Service and served on the Board for over 10 years. Phil began his career working with special needs children and young adults in the classroom then later as Operations Director for the Tympany Center, a therapeutic pool and recreational facility for Handicapped and Mentally Challenged children in San Jose. Phil met his former wife, Janis Lacey, while working with mentally challenged preschoolers. They married in 1976 at the Brown family home in Ross and raised two children, Jeremy L. Brown and Myra G. Brown (LeGros) in the Santa Cruz Mountains; living in a Geodesic Dome house they built from a kit. Phil went on to fundraising for Hospice in Santa Clara and Aptos, and gradually transitioned into real estate development on the island of Roatan, Honduras. Phil continued his community service on Roatan included creating a HOA, organizing fundraising events, sponsoring education needs for children, and being a leader in the West Bay Business Association. He was a well-respected business man and a generous contributor to the community of West Bay, Roatan. His death was a shock to the community. He had his Dad's wry subtle sense of humor with the gift to use it at the worst of times to add levity with kindness. He loved fly fishing with his dad and brother, skiing the slopes of Tahoe, and summers at Rubicon with his parents and siblings, his children, many nieces and nephews. He collected friends throughout his life always seeking out and experiencing life in new ways. His favorite past time was to gather with his friends, share a good bottle of scotch and tell a good story. Phil lived well; he lived with integrity. We give thanks for his love and friendship and the way he expressed it as a son, a brother, a father, a grandfather and a friend. He gave generously to his community, sought spirituality with integrity and courage, reached out to others in kindness. He brought the light of Love into our lives and shared it with others. Phil is preceded in death by his parents, Phil and Dorothy Brown; survived by two sisters, Ruth Flynn of Oceanside, and Elizabeth Brown of Ross, his brother Ted Brown of Cameron Park, his daughter Myra LeGros (Thomas) of Austin TX, his son Jeremy Brown of Santa Cruz, his grandchildren Rockwell LeGros, Max and Ella Mae Brown and numerous nieces and nephews. The Brown family extends their gratitude to Chas Watkins and Patty McCulla in Honduras. Memorial contributions in Phil's name can be made to: the Timpany Center, payable to SJSUTF, send to 730 Tempey Way San Jose CA 95128; or to California Trout, c/o Casey O'Sullivan, 360 Pine Street, CA 94104 or to a . The Brown family is hosting a Celebration of Life for Phil on March 23, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 PM. Please email [email protected] for details.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 24, 2019