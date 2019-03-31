|
Dr. Philip "Phil" Hordiner Accomplished and innovative dentist, Dr. Philip "Phil" Hordiner, passed away peacefully in his sleep at 2:00 a.m. Friday, March 15th at his Los Altos, California home, formerly of Mill Valley. He was 86 years old. Phil is survived by his daughter Kim Hunter; son-in-law Larry Gordon; grandson Jordan Etem; and his brothers, Dr. Michael Leonard and Charles Hordiner. Much loved by his family, professional staff, and patients, Phil was born October 31, 1932 in Flushing, New York, the eldest son of Esther and Nathan Hordiner. He received his formal education at the University of Arizona, Tucson and Northwestern University Dental School in Chicago. He arrived in San Francisco in 1958 and opened his own dental practice in The City in 1960 before retiring 40 years later. An outgoing, gentle and modest man, Phil was a firm believer in the practice of preventative dentistry, and his many grateful patients included individuals from every walk of life, from longshoremen working on Bay Area docks, to famous rock stars like Janice Joplin and Mick Jagger. Phil moved with his wife Leona to Los Altos in 2013. He loved walking down-town, meeting friends at cafes and dining in restaurants. His wife passed away in 2015. Donations can be made to Friends of the Sun Magazine at: www.thesunmagazine.org or Mercy for Animals: www.mercyforanimals.org.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 31, 2019