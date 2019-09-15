|
Philip Sturtevant Heinecke Phil lost his battle with Parkinson's disease on August 28, 2019. He was 85. He was born in Hinsdale, Illinois on January 10, 1934 to Hannah and Walter Heinecke. He graduated from Hinsdale Township High School in 1952, from Princeton University in 1956 and obtained a JD from Stanford Law School in 1962. He had an interesting and varied career as a corporate lawyer where he brought a pragmatic, business oriented focus. He served as a supply officer in the U.S. Navy between college and law school. His last tour of duty brought him to San Francisco where he was the commissary officer at Hunters Point Naval Shipyard. It was during this year that he met his wife Bev. They have been married for 59 years. Phil was an eagle scout and was pleased and proud when his two sons each obtained that rank. He served as scoutmaster of Troop 101 San Rafael for three years sharing adventures with his sons which are still recalled at family gatherings. He served on the Marin Boy Scout Council's Executive Board for many years until poor health forced him to resign. He was an elder and active member of First Presbyterian Church in San Anselmo for over 50 years and the church family was an important part of his life. Phil particularly loved reading, family skiing, local theatre with yearly visits to the Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, Oregon, and music, Dixieland jazz being a favorite. He was a loyal San Francisco Giants and Stanford football fan - passions which he shared with his sons and wife. He and Bev were enthusiastic travelers enjoying visits to many countries around the world. He was a loving grand-father, devoted husband, terrific father and firm friend. His quick wit was appreciated by all who knew him well and enlivened many a family dinner. He will be greatly missed by his wife Bev, sons Scott and Peter (Kathryn), granddaughter Alexa, sister-in-law Nancy Smith, two nieces, two nephews and their children. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 22 at 1:30 pm at First Presbyterian Church San Anselmo, 72 Kensington Road, San Anselmo. In memory of Phil, donations may be made to Marin Council of Boy Scouts of America, 225 West End Ave., San Rafael, CA., 94901 or First Presbyterian Church in San Anselmo, 72 Kensington Road, San Anselmo, CA.94960.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 15, 2019