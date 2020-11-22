1/1
Phillip R. Burns 09/24/1944 - 10/31/2020 Phil passed away peacefully in the late morning of October 31st at his and his wife Pat's home in Petaluma, CA. He fought a brief battle with bladder cancer and knew the end was a short time away. Phil grew up in Fairfax, attended Sir Francis Drake High School and College of Marin. Then it was off to the Army and Germany. Upon his return, he joined the phone company as a splicer, this was a "Good Fit" as his career lasted over 40 plus years and it is where he met his wife of 38 years, Pat. Phil enjoyed surfing, motorcycle riding, working on his many VWs and Suburbans, and he had a passion for Nascar racing. He had a great love for our Veterans and never missed an opportunity to fly our flag and support Veteran causes. Phil was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard. He will be sorely missed by his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joe (wife) LaDonna, Lorre, Susan and Sandy King; nephews Joey and Ryan King; niece Carolyn (husband) Chris Marincik, and Stephanie, Gabriel and Jacob Forrester; plus all our loving cousins and many friends. A private family Mass will be held at St. Vincent's and interment at Calvary Cemetery in Petaluma.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
