1/1
Phyllis Jean Winter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Jean Winter Phyllis Jean Winter, of Woodacre, CA passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020. She was 78. She is survived by her three children, Peter, Atom, and Sara Ellis; her brothers, Tim and Bill Winter; and predeceased by her sister Elaine Winter, and brothers David and Freddy Winter. She grew up in Red Creek, New York on a farm, and was a pro bowler in her early 20's. About 1960 she and sister Elaine drove to California and started a restaurant in Fairfax. She later worked for the U.S. Postal Service, and after a long career, retired as postmaster of Lagunitas. An avid reader, she devoured two books a week her entire life, which lended to her wittiness and quick sense of humor. She loved horseback riding, organic gardening, crafting, playing piano, and games, especially Mahjong. She was a beloved mother, sister, and aunt to her family and will be greatly missed. No formal services are planned due to public health concerns.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved