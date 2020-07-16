Phyllis Jean Winter Phyllis Jean Winter, of Woodacre, CA passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020. She was 78. She is survived by her three children, Peter, Atom, and Sara Ellis; her brothers, Tim and Bill Winter; and predeceased by her sister Elaine Winter, and brothers David and Freddy Winter. She grew up in Red Creek, New York on a farm, and was a pro bowler in her early 20's. About 1960 she and sister Elaine drove to California and started a restaurant in Fairfax. She later worked for the U.S. Postal Service, and after a long career, retired as postmaster of Lagunitas. An avid reader, she devoured two books a week her entire life, which lended to her wittiness and quick sense of humor. She loved horseback riding, organic gardening, crafting, playing piano, and games, especially Mahjong. She was a beloved mother, sister, and aunt to her family and will be greatly missed. No formal services are planned due to public health concerns.



