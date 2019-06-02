Home

Phyllis Joan Wirth Phyllis Joan Wirth (Skippy) passed away peacefully in her home in San Rafael on May 21, 2019. She was surrounded by family during her final days. Phyllis was a devoted wife (Jack 1977), loving mother, grandmother and dedicated teacher. She is survived by her five children, Chris (Jane), Lou (Debbie), Heather (Ron), Tim (Sheri), Jim (Tracey) and her six grandchildren, Jake, Kenneth, Will, Taylor, Jack and Emily. She grew up in Bay City, Michigan and taught 4th grade until 1992 when she moved to Marin County, California. In 1993, she began teaching pre-school at Marin Day School (Bright Horizons) and remained there until she retired at the age of 86. There will be a celebration of her life scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America in her name. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA (415) 453-8440
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 2, 2019
