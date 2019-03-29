|
|
Phyllis Teplitz Phyllis died peacefully on March 1 under hospice care of natural causes. Phyllis was born in 1924 and raised in South Dakota. She was the second youngest of five sisters, and was the last to pass on. Her father taught natural history at the local teacher's college, and her mother served as a community and church activity organizer. Phyllis loved music and played clarinet in her high school band. She earned her bachelor's degree and teaching credential at the college where her father taught. Phyllis was a WWII veteran, having served in the WAVES in Maryland. She met her future husband, David, when they both taught in a small South Dakota town. They moved to California in 1950, and raised their two children, Ronald and Terry there. Phyllis taught elementary school in the Dixie school district until the age of 65. She sang in groups such as the Sonoma Bach Choir. She and her family traveled from California during the long summer vacations to South Dakota and Ohio to visit relatives, toured Canada and Europe, and spent a year living in England, where both Phyllis and David taught school as exchange teachers. When David passed on in 1994, Phyllis took up poetry, and before long had two groups of poets meeting regularly at her house. She has published two books of poetry, was a contributor to the Marin Poetry Center, and has had poems published in Rattle poetry magazine. Donations in her memory may be made to Marin Poetry Center, Hospice of Petaluma, Sierra Club, the Sonoma Bach Choir, or .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019