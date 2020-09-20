What a cherished memory it will always be to think back on the days of innumerable slumber parties, hang-outs, and special occasions on Buckeye Rd. We all wanted to be there more than anyone else's house because Mrs. Trieber was the coolest, nicest, prettiest, most fun mom in the world. It was my privilege to continue to know her for another 40 years and she never lost a step. She made all of our lives infinitely richer and will be so missed by so many. Love love and more love to my Trieber bestie (you know who you are :-) - and the entire extended Trieber family. xox lulu

Lura F

Friend