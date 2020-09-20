My dear cousin Phyllis, who came into my life when I was 10 and she married my adored cousin, Bob Trieber, became a very important person my life. Phyllis was the "matchmaker" person responsible for me meeting my future husband, Jon Levinson, in 1964. She just "knew" that our meeting would lead to marriage. And 56 years later, here we are mourning her passing. In my memory she is still the movie star beautiful 18 year old marrying my very handsome 1st cousin.
With love from Cousins Diane and Jon
