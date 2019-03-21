|
Puanani Akaka Caindec Puanani Akaka Caindec passed away peacefully in her home in San Rafael, California surrounded by her husband, all four children, and her devoted caregiver on February 16, 2019. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to John Akaka and Elizabeth Maialoha on November 25, 1939. She graduated from Kamehameha High School in 1957 and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from the University of Hawaii. She married Donald Caindec in 1961 and lived in Hawaii, Colorado, California, Saudi Arabia, and Holland. She touched many lives with her spirit of aloha. Pua is survived by her husband and their four children and spouses: Eric and Cara with sons Conrad and Kaiala; Keola and Karen with their children Ann, Kalani, Blake, and Kamalei with son Makana Kamalei; Laie and Brad with sons Uanoa, Kekoa, and Kaleo; and Keao and Carolyn with daughters Emily and Mathilde. Pua also leaves behind an extended ohana of beloved aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cherished friends.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 21, 2019