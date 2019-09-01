|
|
R. Scott Harritt R. Scott Harritt, 64, of Novato, CA, and formerly of Caldwell, ID died August 13, 2019 at his home of natural causes. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Bay Marin Community Church, 150 N San Pedro, San Rafael, CA 94901. A graveside inurnment at Canyon Hill Cemetery, Caldwell, ID will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family and the full obituary read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com 208-459-3629
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 1, 2019