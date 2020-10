Randell L. Pagano Randy passed away peacefully at Marin General hospital on July 5, 2020. He is survived by his daughters Kristy McFadden and Ariel Adams; sisters Melody Maggiora (husband John) and Denise Bertsch (husband Bob); many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Randy will be greatly missed and remembered for his sense of humor and kind heart. Donations may be made in his memory to: www.whistlestop.org . A celebration of his life will be at a future date, contact KristyMcFadden12@yahoo.com.