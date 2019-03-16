|
|
Ray Edward Poelstra Passed away on March 12, 2019, at the age of 90. He is survived by his loving daughter Janet, son Phillip (Sandy) and sister Mary Goggle (Richard). Ray was preceded by his wife Bonnie of 41 years and his brothers John (Jean) and Carl (Eleanor). He was born January 5, 1929 in Michigan to Orie and Clara Poelstra. Ray grew up in Grand Rapids and graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation, Ray joined the Navy and served from 1952 to 1955 in the Korean War, aboard the USS Marshall (DD-676). He then spent another 27 years in the Navy Reserve and retired as a Captain. With his degree in Mechanical Engineering, he spent his professional life in the food industry as a Project Manager designing packaging plants for Hills Brothers Coffee and Del Monte. Ray was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church of San Anselmo where he served as a deacon and usher. Ray's retirement years were spent at Drake Terrace and Marin Convalescent. The family would like to extend their extreme thanks for their care. Services will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, March 19th at Valley Memorial Park, 650 Bugeia Lane, Novato.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019