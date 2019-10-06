Home

Raymond C. Sommer

Raymond C. Sommer Obituary
Raymond C. Sommer Aug. 12, 1927 - Sep. 19, 2019 Born in San Francisco to Charles and Johanna Otten Sommer. Ray received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of San Francisco. Thereafter, Ray served in the US Army in Germany. Ray married Elisabeth Schafer in 1960 and resided in San Francisco. Prior to the arrival of their two children, Steffen and Dorette, the couple moved to San Rafael in 1967. In 1962, Ray had qualified for and was elected by the City and County of San Francisco to attend IBM training to computerize city government. He went on to serve as a project leader and served the City and County for 32 years. In his spare time, Ray was an avid outdoors person. He hiked vigorously, volunteering time and passion to the California Alpine Club; he became president of the club in the early '60s and then went on to serve as treasurer for the Echo Summit Lodge and also at Trinity Lutheran Church. Amongst Rays many passions; traveling; enjoying many cruises; singing with the Freundschafts Liederkranz, Trinity Lutheran Choir, and the Sirina-ders; lifelong stamp collecting; ushering at the Opera. Ray is survived by his wife, Elisabeth Sommer, daughter, Dorette (Duane Franks), granddaughters Meghan (Brian Jordan) and Madison Sommer. A celebration of Ray's life will be held on October 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 333 Woodland Avenue, San Rafael. Donations may be made in Ray's honor to the "California Alpine Club - Ray Sommer Fund". P.O. Box 2180, Mill Valley, California, 94942.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 16, 2019
