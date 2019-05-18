|
|
Raymond H. Rice 12/01/1941 05/09/2019 Ray passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2019 after a long illness. He was born to Nelson and Mildred Rice in Trenton, NJ where he was an active Boy Scout and eventually attained the rank of Eagle Scout. In middle school he met Patty Hartnett, the girl that would become the love of his life. They started dating in high school and remained together for nearly 55 years of marriage. Ray studied Engineering and Geology at Lafayette College and later Rice University. In 1966, his first job after graduate school took him to San Francisco, allowing Ray and Pat to settle in Marin and make their permanent home in Larkspur in 1974 where they raised their three children: Dana, Tara, and Kyle. Ray worked for Dames & Moore Geology & Engineering Consulting for more than 40 years. His job took him all over the world to many developing countries including Nicaragua, where he and his family lived for a short time. Ray remained active in Boy Scouts, was involved in the Cursillo movement, and was a congregant of Redwoods Presbyterian Church for many years. Ray enjoyed the out-of-doors, camping, hiking, reading, travel, his beloved grandchildren, and attending concerts and plays. He will be forever remembered as a generous, kind, and quiet man who rarely spoke his feelings but showed them through all his actions. We will also remember his intelligence, his love of learning, warmth, and dry sense of humor including many one-liners. Throughout the course of Ray's illness, Pat remained a dedicated and devoted caregiver to Ray. In addition to his wife, Ray is survived by his children Dana Dahlen (Paul) of Vacaville, Tara Clark (Jeff) of Novato, Kyle Rice (Tina) of Petaluma, and four grandchildren: Ryan and Emma Clark, and Paxton and Zoe Rice. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Holton and her family on the east coast. A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 at Redwoods Presbyterian Church in Larkspur. Memorial contributions may be made to PD-Connect.org, a local non-profit organization supporting people with Parkinson's Disease.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from May 18 to May 22, 2019