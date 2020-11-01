Raymond R. Tschache Raymond R. Tschache, age 96, passed peacefully on October 15, 2020 in Penngrove, CA. Ray is survived by his son Burton Tschache (Barbara) of Kelseyville, CA and daughter Janice Meier (Wilhelm) of Germany. He is also survived by grandchildren, Philip Meier (Christina), Alice Hoeller (David) and Claire Herzmann (Rene); as well as great-granddaughter Juliana Meier. In addition to his children, he is survived by his nephews, David Lindberg (Donna) and Dean-David Tschache (Diana); and nieces Kathleen Sampson and Judy Trent; as well as great-grandnieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Madonne (nee Williams), brothers Milton and Dean Tschache and sisters Elaine Sampson and Doris Lindberg. Raymond was born May 3, 1924 in McCabe, Montana to David and Anna Tschache. He graduated from Froid High School in 1942. He served in the Army during WWII from November 1943 until April 1946. Ray graduated from UC Berkeley in 1950 with a BA in accounting. He worked for Chevron Oil Company for 35 years. Ray lived for many years in Novato, CA and was an active member in the Methodist Church there. After retirement Ray and his wife, Donnie, enjoyed many years traveling, cruising, and attending family reunions. He was also active in SIRS (Seniors In Retirement). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the United Methodist Church of Novato or a charity of your choice
.