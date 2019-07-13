|
Regina Borchers It is with heavy hearts our family announces our beautiful and beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Regina passed June 25, 2019 at 81 years young. She was surrounded by family. An exceptional matriarch, Regina's strength was admired by all. As a child, she survived WWII in Romania with hardships few of us could imagine. After immigrating to the U.S with her husband Klaus, Regina created a successful life for her family; co-owning Eppler's Bakeries in San Francisco until their 1999 retirement. Regina was a loyal wife of 59 years and doting "oma" and confidant to her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Anyone that would meet Regina, with her radiant smile and spunky spirit, would love her instantly. Our family is grateful for having such a wonderful wife, mother, teacher and friend. Regina is survived by her husband Klaus Borchers; her daughters: Stella DeRouen (Andre), and Deborah Shannon (Brian); grandchildren: Bianca McCarron (Fiachra), Monique Lowerre (Patrick) and Derek DeRouen; great- grandchildren: Saoirse, Caoilinn and Tadhg McCarron and Jude Lowerre. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Isabella's Church, One Trinity Lane, San Rafael, CA on Friday, July 26th at 2:00 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from July 13 to July 15, 2019