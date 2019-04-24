|
Richard Alan Green Richard Alan Green, 60, of Concord, passed away March 9, 2019 from a 10 year struggle with Multiple Myeloma. Rich was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Dori and Jack Green on November 1, 1958. The family moved to California in 1962. He was a 1975 graduate of Drake High School in San Anselmo, CA. Rich is survived by his wife Barbara and sons Bryan (Concord, CA), Kevin (San Diego, CA), sister Karen Green (Sebastopol, CA), brothers Jeff Hermann (Cincinnati, OH) and Chris Green (Berkeley, CA), mother Dori Green (San Rafael, CA), nieces Terese (John), Carmela (Andrew), Nicole (Joe), and nephew Stirling (Sabrina), and eight great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held for Rich on April 27, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 1965 Colfax Street, Concord, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (themmrf.org).
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 24, 2019