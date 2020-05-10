Richard Alexander Kulik
1943 - 2020
Dr. Richard Alexander Kulik, PhD 1943 2020 A brilliant mind to the end even as his body failed him. He leaves behind Linda, his wife of 44 years; his younger brother, Raymond; his cousin, Alice; many nephews, nieces, grand nieces, grand nephews; and his two golden retrievers. He received his bachelors in chemical engineering from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and his masters and doctorate from Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, where he also met his wife. He and his wife relocated to California, where he spent many years problem solving large-scale chemical systems for international clients. After retirement, he volunteered at Guide Dogs for the Blind for many years. He is deeply loved and greatly missed.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 10, 2020.
