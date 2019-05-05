|
|
Richard Caldwell Barnecut Was born in San Francisco, California on December 7, 1924. He passed away, peacefully, on April 5, 2019 of natural causes. He resided in Corte Madera. He is survived by his wife Ann (married for 63 years), his son, Jim and daughter Sandy (John), and many nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends. His childhood years were full of fun and laughter being that he had two older brothers, Bob and Russ. They lived in the avenues of S.F. when there were fewer houses and more sand--the dunes reached all the way down to Ocean Beach, where they had many exciting adventures in this natural backyard playground. He attended Lincoln High School in S.F. and then at just 18 years of age, enlisted in the U.S. Airforce (Army Air Corp.) during World War II. After that, he graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a degree in business. He then established his life long career of being a self-employed Roofing Contractor, and that began the Barnecut Roofing Company. One of Dick's biggest joys was to spend time at the South Lake Tahoe family cabin, built from the ground-up, by Dick and his two brothers. All three Barnecut families enjoyed their time at the cabin, every summer, for many decades. He had many interests and hobbies which included collecting toy cars and collecting early American firearms. One of his most memorable times was when he got to participate in "The Great Race" with his cousin Ken and Ken's son, Gary. Navigating and riding in those old vintage cars was so much fun for him. We will all miss Dick's great sense of humor, in fact, he had so many funny stories and jokes, he was always asked to repeat those, throughout the years. He was a great listener and could discuss any subject that would come up. He also was a family tree buff as he traced the family back to the late 1700's. No formal services will be held family gathering planned for a later date.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 5, 2019