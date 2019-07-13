|
Richard Clyde Cotton Apr 11, 1938 - Jun 12, 2019 Richard, age 81, passed away on June 12, 2019 after a five-year struggle with Parkinson's disease. His wife of 52 years was by his side. Richard was born in San Diego to Ruby and Clay Cotton. He graduated from high school in Newport, Rhode Island. Soon after, he enlisted in the Navy and served as an Electronic Technician for four years. After graduating from Long Beach State University with a BA in English, Richard moved to San Francisco and started his 38-year career with the Social Security Administration (SSA). He held several positions and attended Stanford for one year as a Public Affairs Fellow. Richard met his wife, Janice, at SSA. They married in 1966 and moved to Marinwood in 1969 where they lived for 48 years. In the 1970s, Richard served as a Director of the Marinwood Community Services District. Their only child, Rick, was born in 1970. After retirement, Richard served as a volunteer Senior Peer Counselor. He was a member of the Miwok Branch of Sons In Retirement, the National Association of Retired and Active Federal Employees, and was a regular at the YMCA. Richard and Janice attended many Osher Lifelong Learning classes together and enjoyed travel in the USA and abroad. Richard is survived by his son, Rick; his daughter-in-law, Emily; and his only grandchild, Jackson. His two brothers, Jack and Clay, and their wives, Karen and Patti, also survive him. Richard will be remembered for his determination, dependability, honesty, and kindness. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on July 20 at the St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, 967 5th Street, Novato, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice by the Bay: www.hospicebythebay.org or : michaeljfox.org that is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from July 13 to July 15, 2019