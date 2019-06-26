|
Richard "Dick" Lynch Died Peacefully on June 14th at the age of 92. Despite his declining health he continued to work at his Body and Fender shop in San Rafael until the last week of his life. He was a legend in the automobile community known for his creativity and Destry and more importantly his wisdom. Dick was born and raised in Larkspur. He attended Tamalpais High School and served in the Navy during World War II. In addition to being a Body and Fender man he also built homes, race cars and a airplane pilot. Dick was proceeded in death by his first wife, Elvera, who died in 1977. Dick married Rebecca (Becky) in 1983. Together they had a rich and full life, enjoying family and travel. Becky tenderly cared for Dick through his health struggles. Dick is survived by his four children Diana Weaklend; Margie Lynch; Jack Lynch and Janet Franzi; and stepchildren Tammy Eeds, Eva Collins Kim Walton and Linda Balzli. He is also survived by 11 gandchildren and 20 great-grandkids. For many years Dick started his daily routine by attending 6:30 a.m. mass at Raphael's church and having breakfast with his early bird pals. There will be a rosary at Mount Tamalpais Cemetery Friday, June 28th at 6 p.m. The funeral mass will be on Saturday, June 29th at 11 a.m. at the San Rafael Church. Instead of flowers donations may be made to the Heartland Hospice, located at 1050 Northgate Drive #400 in San Rafael.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 26, 2019