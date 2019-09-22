|
Richard Ellis 10/22/1946 - 9/15/2019 Richard was always curious, always thinking and always planning projects but he ran out of time. He grew up in Greenbrae and Kentfield, received his Civil Engineering degrees from both UC Berkeley and Stanford and spent most of his life in Marin County. He considered himself to be a researcher, philosopher and writer. His life was full of challenges but he was always appreciative of support from family, case manager Dave Moss and the healthcare professionals who made him comfortable these last months. He is survived by his mother Jane Ellis and sisters Marilee (Norm) Rogers and Jan Ellis. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 22, 2019