Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ellis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Ellis Obituary
Richard Ellis 10/22/1946 - 9/15/2019 Richard was always curious, always thinking and always planning projects but he ran out of time. He grew up in Greenbrae and Kentfield, received his Civil Engineering degrees from both UC Berkeley and Stanford and spent most of his life in Marin County. He considered himself to be a researcher, philosopher and writer. His life was full of challenges but he was always appreciative of support from family, case manager Dave Moss and the healthcare professionals who made him comfortable these last months. He is survived by his mother Jane Ellis and sisters Marilee (Norm) Rogers and Jan Ellis. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
Download Now