Richard George Tullis Richard "Rick" George Tullis was born January 11, 1944 in Los Angeles, California, son to Helen Van Aken and Richard Anthony Tullis. He was a lifelong California resident. He grew up in West Covena with his half sisters Charette and Antoinette, by Thomas Serazin. Rick served in the U.S. Army as an Army Security Agent stationed in Ankara, Turkey. He attended San Francisco State College where he graduated Magna Cum Laude, and University of San Francisco where he earned a Law Degree in 1973. Rick was a dedicated public servant working for the Attorney General's office for 30 years where he led litigation teams on a number of high profile cases. He had a passion for public service and civic engagement including his work on numerous political campaigns, and his support for the Marin SMART Train. In retirement, Rick worked as a mediator and arbitrator until his passing. He is survived by three daughters Kerry Hattevik, Angela Wynia, and Lauren Tullis; and grandchildren Noah and Liam Hattevik and Tallula and Orion Wynia. He lived in San Rafael, California until his passing on April 8, 2020. A virtual service will be held at 1:00 on May 24th, 2020 at Nativity in San Rafael's Facebook page.



