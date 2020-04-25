|
Richard Graham "Deacon Dick" Enos Richard G. Enos of Yreka, CA, died Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born July 18, 1930 in San Francisco, CA to John J. Enos and Dorothy G. Enos. Dick was an alumnus of St. Ignatius High School, USF, City College and UC Berkeley. Dick was a member of the Army Corps of Engineers in Europe from 1952 - 1954. Dick married Janice B. Ruhland of SF. They lived in Mill Valley and raised four children: Jennifer, Greg, Babette and Sarah. They were active members of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel parish and the Cursillo community. Dick was a Civil Engineer and worked for CalTrans, Bechtel Corp and Santa Clara County. Faith in God was important to Dick, and he became a Catholic deacon in 1999. After Dick retired, he and Janice settled in Yreka in 2003. There Dick was a deacon of St. Joseph's Catholic parish. Dick is survived by his wife of 62 years; four children; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly. Donations can be made to St. Joseph Charity, c/o St. Joseph Church, 314 Fourth St, Yreka, CA 96097.
