Richard Howard Lipfield Age 78, was born in the Bronx, NY on August 26, 1941 to Shirley Stahl and Henry Lipfield. He passed away November 30, 2019 in Palm Desert CA, with his wife of 21 years, Francine Ward by his bedside. Despite his long battle with cancer, Richard never gave up hope. Thirty-five years sober, he was a devoted husband, an amazing friend, an awesome therapist, and a kind and generous spiritto the end. Through his honest and direct style of inner-child therapy, Richard helped legions of people around the world change their lives and the lives of their loved ones. He died as he lived loving life and standing in his Spiritual Spot. Richard Lipfield's life is a life to be remembered. The best thing anyone can do in memory of him is to live the way he inspired you to livethrough his words and his deeds. The Marin County Celebration of Richard's life will be held at the Strawberry Recreation Center in Mill Valley on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00am, with a reception to follow.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019