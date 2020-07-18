Richard J. Marchand, M.D. Richard J. Marchand passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Novato, California. He was born on August 1, 1924 and would have celebrated his 96th birthday this summer. He resided in his home in Novato up until he was 95 years old, and then moved to a residential facility for the elderly, Sundance Villa. Richard was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Elva and Clarence Marchand. He spent most of his summers on Lake Erie, where he developed a passion for sailing and fishing. He went on to serve in the Korean War and became a medical doctor at just 22 years old. He graduated from the University of Buffalo, where he met and fell in love with his first wife, Esther, who was a nurse. He moved from New York to Marin County, California in 1960 for its scenic beauty and outstanding weather. He joined Kaiser Permanente Hospital in San Francisco, as one of the first partners. He commuted over the Golden Gate Bridge every day, listening to language tapes in his car so that he could better communicate with his patients. He retired from the medical field at age 62. He married his second wife, Marie, in 1976. They moved from San Francisco back to Novato to retire and enjoy life together. Richard liked to play bridge, up until the very end of his long life. In his earlier years, he loved to attend the San Francisco Opera, tend to his beautiful garden in his backyard, play pool, read a quality book and treat himself to chocolate kisses for dessert. He was very fond of his beautiful home in Novato and spent years making it his own personal oasis. He made sure to keep his mind and body healthy by continuing to walk up and down the hill behind his home until he had to move. He also loved his professional sports, especially the San Francisco 49ers. You could always find him in front of the television on Sundays, rooting for his favorite team with his lucky shirt on. He was a man of many passions and wonderful hobbies. Richard is survived by his three children, James (Claire), Susan (Andrew) and Jane (James). He has four grandchildren, Alexander, Patricia, Sarah, and Lauren and would have had his first great-grandchild, due in December. He has three step daughters, Diane (deceased), Victoria, and Jeannie. Richard will be remembered by friends and family as a kind hearted, supportive and generous man. Richard was always able to take any situation and make the best out of it. His sense of humor and ability to make those around him laugh and smile was truly one of a kind. He will be deeply missed. We are grateful to Hospice by the Bay, who took such excellent care of him this past year. The family requests that any memorial donations be made to Hospice by the Bay, 17 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Larkspur, CA 94939.



