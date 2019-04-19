|
|
Richard James Casey (1938 - 2019) Richard James "Dick" Casey passed away on Monday April 15, 2019 at the Smith Ranch Rehabilitation Center in San Rafael, California. He was born in Seattle on May 15, 1938 to Charles Hampton and Rhea Ann (Collett) Casey. Dick grew up in Lake Forest Park, just north of Seattle. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving his tour of duty in Okinawa. Dick's mother died when he was sixteen, and after leaving the Marine Corps, he and his father relocated to California. He married Gloria Jane Shannon on March 19, 1960 in Los Angeles. They purchased their first home in Whittier, where they raised their three children. Dick established himself in the securities industry at the Los Angeles Stock Exchange, eventually forming partnerships in two successive brokerage businesses. He was among the founding members of the options trading floor at the San Francisco Stock Exchange, founding his own brokerage business in 1976, which grew to become the single largest "floor" brokerage operating at the exchange. In retirement, Dick and Gloria made several journeys in their motor coach, touring much of the western and southern United States. He especially enjoyed their winter sojourns in Palm Desert where they reconnected with old friends and made new ones. Richard was a devoted husband, loving father and a generous provider for his family, who miss him dearly. Known as "Bigdaddy" to his grandchildren, he was an engaging conversationalist who exuded confidence. He was a lifelong golfer and in the Whittier years, raced motorcycles in "enduro" and off-road events. After relocating to Tiburon in 1976, he took up fishing and yachting on San Francisco Bay. He was, like his father, adept with tools. He enjoyed maintaining his equipment and improving the family home in Novato where they resided since 1984. Dick was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sister Patricia Janes, his wife Gloria, daughter Kelly (George) Gasparini, sons Kevin (Julie) and Sean (Megan), ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A private memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. Donations on Dick's behalf may be made to the www.kidney.org/donate or a preferred charity.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 24, 2019