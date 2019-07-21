|
|
Richard John Gotelli Richard John Gotelli of Stockton, CA died Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was 86 years old. A diesel mechanic by trade, he worked for McPhail's Ready-Mix and Ghilotti Bros. for a number of years before becoming self-employed and opening Gotelli's Rental Yard in San Rafael. Not one to stay in one place too long, he lived in Hawaii and New Mexico before his move to Stockton four years ago. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Wilcox of Surprise, AZ and his son, Dennis Gotelli of Fairfield, CA.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 21, 2019