1/1
Richard Jones
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Jones December 1928 - July 2020 Richard passed away peacefully at his home in Greenbrae surrounded by family. He was born in Merseyside, England to Samuel and Lucy Jones. At age 12 he was evacuated to Wales for four years until the end of the war. After finishing at Rock Ferry High School and Brookes Technical College in Oxford he worked at Oxford University Press as a sub-editor in English, French and Welsh. It was there that he met Nora, his wife of 63 years. Richard enjoyed a four-decade career in scholarly publishing that brought him to the United States, where his three children were born. He was Executive Vice President of West Coast Operations at Academic Press before moving to England in 1970 to join Saunders and open their editorial office in London. After four years the family returned to the U.S and settled in Marin County. He worked for Addison Wesley before founding Jones Medical Publications in 1977, a company he ran until his retirement. Throughout his life Richard was an enthusiastic member of many local theatrical groups and brass brands in both England and the U.S., avocations he enjoyed through most of his retirement. Richard is predeceased by his daughter Liane; and survived by his wife Nora; daughters Vivienne (Jeff) and Angela (Mark); son-in-law Chris, and grandchildren: Julia, Joe, Dylan, Sarah, Allie and Colin. Richard will be interred at Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley, where his daughter Liane was laid to rest in 2007. If you wish to make a donation in his memory, the family would suggest Marin Center for Independent Living (MarinCIL.org), Hospice, or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved