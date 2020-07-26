Richard Jones December 1928 - July 2020 Richard passed away peacefully at his home in Greenbrae surrounded by family. He was born in Merseyside, England to Samuel and Lucy Jones. At age 12 he was evacuated to Wales for four years until the end of the war. After finishing at Rock Ferry High School and Brookes Technical College in Oxford he worked at Oxford University Press as a sub-editor in English, French and Welsh. It was there that he met Nora, his wife of 63 years. Richard enjoyed a four-decade career in scholarly publishing that brought him to the United States, where his three children were born. He was Executive Vice President of West Coast Operations at Academic Press before moving to England in 1970 to join Saunders and open their editorial office in London. After four years the family returned to the U.S and settled in Marin County. He worked for Addison Wesley before founding Jones Medical Publications in 1977, a company he ran until his retirement. Throughout his life Richard was an enthusiastic member of many local theatrical groups and brass brands in both England and the U.S., avocations he enjoyed through most of his retirement. Richard is predeceased by his daughter Liane; and survived by his wife Nora; daughters Vivienne (Jeff) and Angela (Mark); son-in-law Chris, and grandchildren: Julia, Joe, Dylan, Sarah, Allie and Colin. Richard will be interred at Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley, where his daughter Liane was laid to rest in 2007. If you wish to make a donation in his memory, the family would suggest Marin Center for Independent Living (MarinCIL.org
), Hospice, or a charity of your choice
.