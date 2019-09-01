|
Richard M. Lockman January 19, 1923 August 18, 2019 Richard M. Lockman peacefully claimed victory over his cancer at the age of 96 as he went to be with the Lord Jesus on August 18, 2019 from his home in San Rafael, California. Richard was born in Seattle, Washington to Frederick Lockman and Dorothy Morehouse Lockman on January 19, 1923. Richard was raised in Seattle until the family moved to Portland, Oregon in 1939. Richard graduated from U.S. Grant High School in Portland in 1941. While attending the University of Washington in 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp and served stateside during WWII, stationed at 16 different bases including Hamilton Air Field until he was discharged and returned to Seattle in 1947. During this time, he met and married Bonnie Lavisa Dalton in March of 1946, who gave birth to their son, Charles Richard Lockman (Rick) in December of that same year. Richard joined the US Army Reserve and started working in the retail hardware business before returning to active duty in the US Air Force during the Korean War in February of 1951. Stationed in Texas, he contracted Polio and was subsequently discharged in April of 1952. Moving back to Seattle, Richard resumed his work at Schwabacher Hardware, where he developed the first solenoid-operated bolt lock. Daughter Kimberly was born in May of 1954. In 1955 the family moved to Kennewick, WA as Richard took a position with Grigg Building Supply customizing electric door locks for large construction projects. In December of 1956, son Dalton was born. In February of 1958, Richard moved his family to Southern California to work as an electronic lock developer and project manager for Challenger Lock Company. At Challenger, Richard, along with Bob Cerf, produced a more refined electric bolt as well as a magnetic door holder, which became the foundation of future electromagnetic locking devices. When Challenger Lock closed its operation in 1968, Richard took a position with an export contract hardware company as a project manager outfitting international building projects with door hardware. This position required a move to San Francisco, therefore in 1968, the family moved to San Rafael, CA. Richard retired from American International Commerce in 2003 but never really left the business as he continued to consult for 16 more years. In 1986, Richard married Carlene Lechner. Richard and Carlene enjoyed over 30 ocean cruises as they traveled and explored the world. In 2016, Richard moved to Colorado to live with his son, Dalton, but came back a year later to the area he loved the most, sold his dream home on the canal and moved to Smith Ranch Senior Community in San Rafael. As a boy, Richard built his own boat with a canvas sail. His desire to sail was never quenched. When he moved to the Bay Area, Richard became an avid sailor, a passion which lasted for over 40 years, progressing from a one-person "Banshee" to his favorite, a "Catalina 27." Over that time, Richard became active in the San Rafael Yacht Club, US Sailing Association, Marin YMCA, San Rafael Planning Commission, Gideon's International, and Lucas Valley Community Church. He was a member of the Associated Locksmiths of America, a Registered Locksmith and a Certified Architectural Hardware Consultant. Richard was a man with unbelievable patience, perseverance, humility and a desire to help others. He would never give up and would always volunteer to help any and every one. He loved dogs, as they were his constant companion. He enjoyed piecing together family genealogies. He became a born-again Christian around 2011 and believed in the power and strength of Jesus Christ's love and the beauty and peace that awaited him. Richard is survived by his children, C. Rick Lockman and his wife Laurie of Carlsbad, CA; grandchildren Tammee Meneghin, Christopher Lockman, and Meganne Chiles; plus six great-grandchildren; Kym Lockman Ferrari and her husband Phil of Novato, CA; Dalton Lockman and his wife Lisa of Elizabeth, CO; grandchildren, Ethan Lockman and Lillian Lockman; his brothers, Marshall Lockman and George Lockman; his sister Genevieve Pittelkau; and his beloved dog Squeeky. Richard was preceded in death by spouses, Bonnie (1993) and Carlene (2012). Richard will be interred in Seattle. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at noon at Hillside Lucas Valley Church, 2000 Las Gallinas Avenue, San Rafael, CA. An Interment Service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 14951 Bothell Way NE, Seattle, WA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Richards honor to: Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 1, 2019