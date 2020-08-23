Richard Michael Lopez July 6, 1966 - Aug. 10, 2020 On August 10, Rick Lopez, a resident of San Rafael, passed away suddenly. Rick was a lifelong resident of Marin County. He was 54 years old. Born in Daly City, CA, Rick soon moved to Marin County with his family. He attended grammar school at St. Patrick in Larkspur and Neil Cummins in Corte Madera and graduated from Redwood High School in Larkspur. Rick worked for the St. Vincent de Paul Society in San Rafael for several years in various capacities and was remembered as a kind, conscientious and loyal employee. For years, Rick struggled with drug addiction but fought back with the love and support of the good people and programs at St. Vincent. During that time, he established some very close friendships that helped him get through some challenging times. Rick is survived by his father, Ricardo Lopez; his brother, Robert Lopez (Cathie); and two nephews, Nicholas and Michael Lopez. Rick will be missed by many people. A private family service will be held. He will be laid to rest alongside his mother, Margaret Lopez, at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in San Rafael. Donations can be made in his name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Marin County, P.O. Box 150527, San Rafael, CA 94915.



