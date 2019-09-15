|
Richard (Dick) McCarthy Nov 27, 1929 - Aug 18, 2019 Richard peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on August 18, 2019 at the age of 89 years old. Richard is survived by his wonderful wife of 67 years Joanne; his son Dan and wife Tay McCarthy; his son Rick McCarthy and grandchildren Nathan and Brittany McCarthy; daughter Dianna and husband Michael McCafferty; and daughter, Michelle McCarthy. Richard and Joanne were married June 28, 1952 at St. Emydius Church in San Francisco. They built their home in 1964 in San Rafael. A fourth generation Marin County native, Richard grew up in San Anselmo and graduated from St. Anselm's Grammar School, and Tamalpais High School. He served in the Coast Guard. Richard had many close lifelong buddies growing up in Marin that he stayed close to throughout his life and they kept in touch at their Annual Christmas in July parties. Richard was an active member of St. Isabella's church and served as usher for many years. He owned a successful boat yard repairs business in San Rafael for many years then went into sales in his later years. He was known as the 7 Up salesman with the smile. He had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. Friends and family are invited to a memorial Mass service for Richard McCarthy on Saturday, September 21st, at 12 noon at St. Isabella's Church, located at 1 Trinity Way in San Rafael. After Mass, there will be a reception to follow at the parish center.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 15, 2019