Richard R. (Dick) Leger 1935 - 2019 Dick Leger, journalist, public relations executive, realtor and world traveler, died July 29 at his San Rafael home after a long illness with his wife Dianne at his bedside. Mr. Leger was a journalist who worked for the Wall Street Journal for 20 years in New York, Atlanta, San Francisco, London, and Nairobi. He returned to San Francisco and in 1982 joined the Chronicle as economics editor for two years. Mr. Leger decided to cap his journalistic career by purchasing The Sebastopol Times, which he later sold. During the same period he was founding editor of the now-defunct Bodega Bay Signal. He then started and became president of Leger Networks, a San Francisco media and public relations firm. Always restless in business, Mr. Leger moved to Santa Rosa with the intention of retiring, but he and Dianne decided to team up in real estate and became very successful with Coldwell Banker for 10 years before retiring in 2005 to travel the world. Over the years they purchased and remodeled homes in Provence, France and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Between living abroad the Legers made frequent ocean cruises to exotic lands around the globe. They especially enjoyed the culture and chaos of India. Dick was also an enthusiastic sailor, racing in San Francisco Bay during his younger years, and took to motoring his Grand Banks 32 shortly before he became ill. He fulfilled his dream of having "just one more boat." Mr. Leger was born on October 27, 1935 in Schenectady, NY, the son of Roubine and Catherine Leger. He earned his Bachelors Degree from the University of Rochester in 1957. Mr. Leger enlisted in the U. S. Army for two years during the Cold War, serving at Fort Devens, MA. He was honorably discharged as a corporal and began his newspaper career with the Wall Street Journal's New York office in 1960. "Dick was a tremendously talented guy as a newsman, a writer, a businessman and traveler," said his old friend and Chronicle colleague, Kevin Leary. "He was ambitious, energetic, and tireless. Dick was also a wonderful and loyal friend. I'll miss him terribly." Dick is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dianne of San Rafael; a daughter Catherine of Berkeley; two sons, Philip of New Paltz, NY and William of Charlotte, NC; a stepdaughter, Kathryn Weeks of Chicago; three sisters, Judy Bryce of Maui; Danielle Chapola of Scotia, NY; Michele Duffy of Wallingford, CT; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Connie. Dick loved his life and the people who filled it. He will be deeply missed. A private family celebration of Mr. Leger's life is in the planning stage. If you wish to honor Dick's memory, please donate to the . Arrangements by The Neptune Society, Novato
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 11, 2019